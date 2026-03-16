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Supreme Court Deflects Bhopal Waste Case to Madhya Pradesh High Court

The Supreme Court declined to intervene in a plea concerning potential mercury leakage from Bhopal's incinerated waste. Instead, the Bhopal Gas Peedith Sangharsh Sahyog Samiti was advised to approach the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Concerns persist over mercury contamination despite assurances of no detected leakage in trials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 12:18 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 12:18 IST
Supreme Court Deflects Bhopal Waste Case to Madhya Pradesh High Court
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The Supreme Court on Monday refrained from intervening in a plea alleging potential mercury leakage from incinerated waste associated with the Bhopal gas tragedy. The court directed the Bhopal Gas Peedith Sangharsh Sahyog Samiti to approach the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which has long managed related rehabilitation issues.

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, alongside Justice Joymalya Bagchi, emphasized the importance of addressing concerns about possible contamination due to mercury, a legacy of the 1984 gas leak disaster. The high court is expected to expedite the hearing, following claims of no mercury detected in treated waste.

The top court's decision comes amid conflicting reports of mercury presence, calling for further scrutiny by authorities. Although trial runs reportedly show no leakage, the petitioner's reliance on expert reports raises significant concerns. The court suggested intervention if contamination risks prove significant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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