Shinde and Paswan Criticize Opposition's Anti-India Stance in Heated Lok Sabha Debate

In a fiery parliamentary session, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde unleashed sharp criticism against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of pushing an 'anti-India' agenda. Shinde pledged that opposition speeches would face significant interruptions if they continue on this path.

Shinde's remarks came during a debate on the motion to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, where he defended the Speaker and chastised the opposition's conduct. Union Minister Chirag Paswan joined in, blaming the Congress for ignoring critical national issues and disrespecting B. R. Ambedkar's legacy.

Paswan praised the BJP-led NDA government, led by PM Narendra Modi, for its accomplishments over the past decade. He challenged the opposition's concerns about the right to free speech, accusing them of overlooking their responsibilities to the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)