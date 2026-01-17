Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Forensic Findings in AAP Video Scandal

Punjab BJP's Ashwani Sharma criticized the AAP over a forensic report confirming an AAP leader's remarks against Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur. The report validated the video's authenticity, contradicting Punjab Police claims. The controversy involves religious sentiments and political blame between BJP and AAP leaderships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-01-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 19:32 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Forensic Findings in AAP Video Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma has slammed the AAP government, focusing on a forensic examination report concerning AAP leader Atishi's alleged derogatory comments about Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur. The report confirms the video's authenticity, contradicting Punjab Police's assertion of tampering.

Sharma criticized the state government for lacking the original video while claiming it was fake. He accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his cabinet of disrespecting Sikh sentiments by defending Atishi.

Punjab AAP president Aman Arora countered, arguing the issue transgresses political disputes, becoming a legal challenge to court-verified forensic findings, which deemed the video "doctored." The controversy implicates political lines between the BJP and AAP, intensifying religious sensitivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026