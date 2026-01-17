Controversy Erupts Over Forensic Findings in AAP Video Scandal
Punjab BJP's Ashwani Sharma criticized the AAP over a forensic report confirming an AAP leader's remarks against Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur. The report validated the video's authenticity, contradicting Punjab Police claims. The controversy involves religious sentiments and political blame between BJP and AAP leaderships.
Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma has slammed the AAP government, focusing on a forensic examination report concerning AAP leader Atishi's alleged derogatory comments about Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur. The report confirms the video's authenticity, contradicting Punjab Police's assertion of tampering.
Sharma criticized the state government for lacking the original video while claiming it was fake. He accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his cabinet of disrespecting Sikh sentiments by defending Atishi.
Punjab AAP president Aman Arora countered, arguing the issue transgresses political disputes, becoming a legal challenge to court-verified forensic findings, which deemed the video "doctored." The controversy implicates political lines between the BJP and AAP, intensifying religious sensitivities.
