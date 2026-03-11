A Hungarian fact-finding mission to Ukraine, aimed at investigating the suspension of oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline, has been deemed unofficial by Ukraine's foreign ministry. The ministry stated the mission entered the country as tourists, highlighting the lack of formal status.

Heorhii Tykhyi, a spokesperson for Ukraine's foreign ministry, emphasized the legality of entering Ukraine from Schengen countries for tourist purposes. Tykhyi stated that the group's entry into Ukraine does not signify any formal recognition of an official delegation.

Without any scheduled meetings or official status, the Ukrainian authorities have been quick to draw a line between regular tourists and those attempting to circumvent formal diplomatic procedures. This clarification underscores Ukraine's stance on maintaining diplomatic rigor.

