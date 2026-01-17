Political Turmoil in Bengal: Echoes of 'Banga Bhanga'

The BJP has launched a fierce critique against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of inciting unrest reminiscent of the 1905 partition of Bengal. The BJP claims that Banerjee is attempting to separate the state from India by fostering violence and protecting infiltrators from Bangladesh and the Rohingya community.

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra insisted on the urgency of uniting the people of West Bengal against such divisive strategies. He accused Banerjee of subverting constitutional processes and opposing a Special Intensive Review (SIR) of the electoral rolls to safeguard illegal immigrants, further alleging that governance under her leadership echoes British appeasement tactics.

He also highlighted demographic changes in border districts due to illegal immigration, criticizing the state's lack of cooperation with the Border Security Force (BSF) on fencing initiatives. Patra urged West Bengal's populace to awaken and resist, asserting that national integrity must prevail against these alleged political maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)