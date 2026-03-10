Left Menu

Mother's Plea for Daughter's Rescue from Bangladesh Captivity

A mother in Odisha has sought help from government authorities to rescue her daughter, who allegedly fled with a man to Bangladesh in 2021. Reports claim the daughter, now 21, was forced into marriage after religious conversion. Authorities have initiated an investigation after receiving the mother's complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A woman from Puri, Odisha, has appealed to state and central authorities to aid in the rescue of her daughter, allegedly kidnapped five years ago and held in Bangladesh. She claims the daughter fled to the neighboring country with a person she met online in 2021 when she was just 16.

The mother filed a complaint stating her daughter, now 21, contacted her, alleging she was forced into marriage after conversion. She said her daughter was last seen leaving for tuition in November 2021, after attending online classes during the pandemic.

Puri SP Prateek Singh confirmed the complaint, noting the matter would be investigated, involving the Special Branch and High Commission to facilitate the daughter's return, fearing the mother's safety in visiting Bangladesh without official support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

