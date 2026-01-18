Left Menu

Transatlantic Tensions: Trump's Greenland Tariff Gambit

Tensions rise as President Trump announces tariffs against eight nations for opposing U.S. control over Greenland, sparking fears of a fracture in U.S.-Europe relations. The move is seen as leverage against Denmark, with European leaders expressing concerns over potential economic and security implications.

Updated: 18-01-2026 18:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Germany

Tensions soared on Sunday as U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 10% tariff on eight nations opposing American control over Greenland. His decision has unsettled European allies, igniting fears of a dangerous downward spiral in Europe-U.S. relations.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned of economic and security risks, noting that China and Russia might benefit from the U.S.-Europe divisions. The controversial announcement coincided with protests in Greenland's capital and criticism from within the U.S., with Senator Mark Kelly condemning it as damaging to America's reputation.

The response from European leaders was swift. Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni called the tariff a mistake, questioning Washington's understanding of Europe's military presence in Greenland. Meanwhile, British parties, typically supportive of Trump, unified in opposing the measure, labeling it "commercial blackmail." European leaders scheduled emergency talks to address the crisis.

