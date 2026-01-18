Transatlantic Tensions: Trump's Greenland Tariff Gambit

Tensions soared on Sunday as U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 10% tariff on eight nations opposing American control over Greenland. His decision has unsettled European allies, igniting fears of a dangerous downward spiral in Europe-U.S. relations.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned of economic and security risks, noting that China and Russia might benefit from the U.S.-Europe divisions. The controversial announcement coincided with protests in Greenland's capital and criticism from within the U.S., with Senator Mark Kelly condemning it as damaging to America's reputation.

The response from European leaders was swift. Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni called the tariff a mistake, questioning Washington's understanding of Europe's military presence in Greenland. Meanwhile, British parties, typically supportive of Trump, unified in opposing the measure, labeling it "commercial blackmail." European leaders scheduled emergency talks to address the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)