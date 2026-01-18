UAE-India Partnership Soars Amid Middle-East Tensions

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, is set to visit India on Monday. The visit seeks to bolster the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The visit is timely, given the deteriorating Iran-US relations and persistent discord between Saudi Arabia and the UAE over Yemen, not to mention the unstable political landscape in Gaza. Discussions on trade, investment, defense, and energy are expected during meetings with Indian leadership.

The visit marks the third official trip to India by Sheikh Mohamed since taking office. It continues the momentum of high-level exchanges following the 2022 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which has significantly enhanced trade and bilateral relations between India and the UAE.