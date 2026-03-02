Denmark and France Forge Strategic Nuclear Partnership

Denmark has taken a significant step in strengthening its defense strategy through a new strategic nuclear deterrence agreement with France, as announced by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Monday.

French President Emmanuel Macron outlined France's plan to boost its nuclear arsenal and form unprecedented cooperation with European partners, which he described as a crucial shift in nuclear doctrine. "Stronger cooperation will contribute to strengthening Europe's deterrence capability," said Frederiksen, citing an increased military threat from Russia as a driving factor.

Emphasizing the complementary nature of this strategic cooperation, Frederiksen assured that it will not replace existing NATO deterrence efforts. Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen confirmed that this agreement does not entail the presence of nuclear weapons on Danish territory.