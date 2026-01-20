Trump Slams UK's Transfer of Diego Garcia to Mauritius

U.S. President Donald Trump has openly criticized Britain's decision to transfer sovereignty of the strategically significant island of Diego Garcia to Mauritius, labeling it an 'act of total weakness.' Trump expressed concerns about national security implications, particularly in light of Chinese and Russian interests.

The deal, which allows the airbase to remain under British control through a long-term lease, had previously received U.S. endorsement for maintaining the military base's operation. However, the move has caused turbulence in Trump's relations with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, despite initial cooperation on trade matters.

British Minister Darren Jones defended the agreement as the best path forward, ensuring the base's functionality for the next century. He urged leveraging diplomatic channels and the Prime Minister's rapport with Trump to safeguard British interests amid growing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)