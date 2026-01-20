Milestones and Triumphs: Drama Unfolds on Day Three of the Australian Open

Day three of the Australian Open delivered emotional moments and remarkable achievements. Defending champion Jannik Sinner moved to the second round following the retirement of his opponent, Hugo Gaston, due to injury. Gaston, visibly affected, was comforted by Sinner, showcasing a moment of sportsmanship.

Meanwhile, the tournament bid adieu to French veteran Gael Monfils, who, after two decades of participation, announced he would retire at the end of the 2026 season. Monfils expressed gratitude to fans, narrating his cherished experiences across the years in Australia.

On the courts, stellar performances included Elena Rybakina's straight-set win over Kaja Juvan, Ben Shelton's strong showing against Ugo Humbert, and Karen Khachanov's victory over Alex Michelsen in a near four-hour match, highlighting the players' resilience and determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)