Moldova's Referendum Debate: Tension Between East and West

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticized Moldovan President Maia Sandu's suggestion of a referendum on reunification with Romania as a threat to Moldovan statehood. Sandu, aiming to protect Moldova's democracy, would support unification. Moldova is advancing its withdrawal from the Russia-led Commonwealth of Independent States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-01-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 15:13 IST
Moldova's Referendum Debate: Tension Between East and West
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov issued a stark warning on Tuesday against Moldovan President Maia Sandu's proposal for a referendum on reunification with Romania. He described the move as potentially destructive to Moldovan statehood.

President Sandu expressed her willingness to vote in favor of unification with Romania, an EU and NATO member, to bolster Moldova's fragile democracy amidst Russian pressure.

In a recent development, Moldova has begun formal procedures to exit the Russia-led Commonwealth of Independent States, signaling a potential shift away from Russian influence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

