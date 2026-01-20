Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov issued a stark warning on Tuesday against Moldovan President Maia Sandu's proposal for a referendum on reunification with Romania. He described the move as potentially destructive to Moldovan statehood.

President Sandu expressed her willingness to vote in favor of unification with Romania, an EU and NATO member, to bolster Moldova's fragile democracy amidst Russian pressure.

In a recent development, Moldova has begun formal procedures to exit the Russia-led Commonwealth of Independent States, signaling a potential shift away from Russian influence in the region.

