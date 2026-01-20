ASEAN Rejects Myanmar's Election Legitimacy Amid Military Rule

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has decided against endorsing the military-ruled elections in Myanmar, according to Malaysia's foreign minister, who cited concerns over the election's lack of inclusiveness and freedom.

The military-backed political party in Myanmar is on track for a parliamentary majority after recent elections, the first since the military takeover in February 2021 that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government and ignited a civil war, drawing criticism from human rights and opposition groups.

At an ASEAN summit in October, leaders opted out of observing Myanmar's elections due to concerns over their legitimacy. Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan emphasized the necessity for comprehensive and free participation in elections, highlighting ASEAN's ongoing push for Myanmar to adhere to a peace plan involving inclusive dialogue, cessation of violence, and humanitarian access.

