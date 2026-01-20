Left Menu

Diplomacy in Davos: Trump and Sisi's Strategic Discussions

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and U.S. President Donald Trump are set to meet at the World Economic Forum in Davos. This follows the U.S. announcement of the second phase of its Gaza peace plan. Discussions will include a potential U.S. mediation role in the Egypt-Ethiopia water dispute.

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, as announced by Egypt's presidency on Tuesday.

This marks their first meeting since the U.S. declared the initiation of the second phase of its effort to end the Gaza conflict. Previously, the two leaders convened in the Red Sea city of Sharm el-Sheikh last October for a summit focused on signing a ceasefire agreement to halt the hostilities.

President Trump has expressed readiness to serve as a mediator in the ongoing water resources dispute between Egypt and Ethiopia over an Ethiopian dam. This development comes as Egypt considers a U.S. proposition to participate in Trump's Board of Peace, as per Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

