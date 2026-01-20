Left Menu

Trump's Fed Chair Decision Imminent

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that President Donald Trump may decide on the next U.S. Federal Reserve chairman as early as next week. Currently, there are four candidates under consideration, and Trump has interviewed each of them.

President Donald Trump is expected to make a decision on the new chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve soon, according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Bessent revealed in a CNBC interview that the selection process has narrowed down to four candidates, all of whom have been interviewed by Trump.

The anticipated announcement could come as early as next week, marking a key decision in the administration's economic policy direction.

