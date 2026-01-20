Left Menu

Erdogan's Decision on Trump's Peace Initiative

Turkish President Erdogan is contemplating joining the U.S. Board of Peace initiative led by President Trump. Turkey's foreign minister confirmed the receipt of an invitation, suggesting Erdogan will make a decision imminently.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is poised to make a significant decision regarding an invitation to join U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace initiative. The announcement comes directly from Turkey's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan.

During a televised interview with state media, Fidan revealed that Erdogan has been invited to become a founding member of the initiative. This invitation signifies Turkey's potential role in influencing international peace efforts spearheaded by the U.S.

Erdogan's decision is expected shortly, reflecting the importance of this invitation in Turkey's foreign policy approach.

