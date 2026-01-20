Lavrov Advocates Reactivation of Russia-India-China Trialogue

During his annual press briefing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov strongly praised Moscow's bilateral relations with Delhi and Beijing, urging the revival of the stalled Russia-India-China (RIC) talks. Lavrov asserted that the shift towards a multipolar world order is an inevitable development in international diplomacy.

Highlighting the priorities of Russian foreign policy, Lavrov underlined the strategic partnership with India, recalling President Vladimir Putin's recent visit to Delhi for the 23rd annual summit, where comprehensive economic measures were outlined for the coming years.

Lavrov also detailed Russia's relations with China, describing them as unprecedented in depth and alignment on Eurasian issues. He called for reactivating the RIC framework, viewing it as foundational to BRICS and a multipolar world, amidst the evolving geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)