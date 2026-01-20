Lavrov Advocates Reactivation of Russia-India-China Trialogue
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized the significance of Russia's relations with India and China, urging the reactivation of the RIC trialogue to reinforce multipolarity in global diplomacy. He highlighted the strategic alliance with India and the depth of relations with China, asserting that multipolarity is irreversible.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
During his annual press briefing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov strongly praised Moscow's bilateral relations with Delhi and Beijing, urging the revival of the stalled Russia-India-China (RIC) talks. Lavrov asserted that the shift towards a multipolar world order is an inevitable development in international diplomacy.
Highlighting the priorities of Russian foreign policy, Lavrov underlined the strategic partnership with India, recalling President Vladimir Putin's recent visit to Delhi for the 23rd annual summit, where comprehensive economic measures were outlined for the coming years.
Lavrov also detailed Russia's relations with China, describing them as unprecedented in depth and alignment on Eurasian issues. He called for reactivating the RIC framework, viewing it as foundational to BRICS and a multipolar world, amidst the evolving geopolitical dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lavrov
- RIC
- trialogue
- multipolarity
- Russia
- India
- China
- BRICS
- diplomacy
- geopolitics
ALSO READ
Ukrainian Drones Trigger Evacuation in Southern Russia
U.S.-China Trade Talks: Paving the Way for Presidential Meeting
Revolutionizing India's Health System: A Citizen-Centric Approach
NIXI Trains 10,000+ Youth to Shape India’s Voice in Global Internet Governance
Cooperative Federalism at Davos: India's Rising Global Presence