TMC's Strategic Move Amid West Bengal Electoral Roll Controversy

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has requested a meeting with West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer, Manoj Agarwal, amidst rising political tensions surrounding the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, reliable sources revealed on Tuesday.

An official email from TMC seeks an appointment with the CEO on January 27, likely with Banerjee leading a 10-member delegation. The meeting coincides with heightened political reactions to discrepancies in voter lists, sparking intense scrutiny.

On Monday, a Supreme Court directive instructed the Election Commission to publicize names associated with 'logical discrepancies' in rural and urban West Bengal, further intensifying TMC's criticism of the poll panel and BJP. Political analysts note this development as TMC aims to challenge the revision process aggressively.

