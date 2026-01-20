Left Menu

TMC's Strategic Move Amid West Bengal Electoral Roll Controversy

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee seeks a meeting with West Bengal’s Chief Electoral Officer amid political tensions over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. This move comes as the Supreme Court directs the EC to address 'logical discrepancy issues', and TMC criticizes perceived poll panel bias.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-01-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:18 IST
TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has requested a meeting with West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer, Manoj Agarwal, amidst rising political tensions surrounding the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, reliable sources revealed on Tuesday.

An official email from TMC seeks an appointment with the CEO on January 27, likely with Banerjee leading a 10-member delegation. The meeting coincides with heightened political reactions to discrepancies in voter lists, sparking intense scrutiny.

On Monday, a Supreme Court directive instructed the Election Commission to publicize names associated with 'logical discrepancies' in rural and urban West Bengal, further intensifying TMC's criticism of the poll panel and BJP. Political analysts note this development as TMC aims to challenge the revision process aggressively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

