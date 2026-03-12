Left Menu

Hong Kong Authorities Intensify Crackdown on Securities Malpractice

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission and the Independent Commission Against Corruption have initiated an investigation into insider trading and corruption. Raids were conducted at two securities firms and a hedge fund in connection with share placements, targeting eight individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 10:59 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 10:59 IST
Hong Kong Authorities Intensify Crackdown on Securities Malpractice

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, in collaboration with the city's Independent Commission Against Corruption, has commenced a significant investigation targeting insider trading and corruption within the financial sector.

In an operation conducted on Monday and Tuesday, the regulators raided two securities firms and a hedge fund.

The probe is linked to suspicious activities around share placements, with eight individuals under scrutiny, according to a joint statement from the authorities.

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026