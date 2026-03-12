Hong Kong Authorities Intensify Crackdown on Securities Malpractice
The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission and the Independent Commission Against Corruption have initiated an investigation into insider trading and corruption. Raids were conducted at two securities firms and a hedge fund in connection with share placements, targeting eight individuals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 10:59 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 10:59 IST
The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, in collaboration with the city's Independent Commission Against Corruption, has commenced a significant investigation targeting insider trading and corruption within the financial sector.
In an operation conducted on Monday and Tuesday, the regulators raided two securities firms and a hedge fund.
The probe is linked to suspicious activities around share placements, with eight individuals under scrutiny, according to a joint statement from the authorities.