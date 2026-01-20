Left Menu

Portugal's Far-Right Crackdown: Neo-Nazi Group Dismantled

Portuguese police arrested 37 individuals suspected of being part of a far-right group responsible for hate crimes. The operation, involving 300 officers, uncovered weapons and neo-Nazi propaganda. The group's leader, Mario Machado, is already imprisoned. Concerns rise amid Portugal's growing far-right political influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 20-01-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Portugal

In a sweeping operation, Portuguese authorities detained 37 individuals allegedly affiliated with an ultra-right group charged with hate crimes. The police mobilized 300 officers for the crackdown, which exposed weapons caches and neo-Nazi materials.

The group, known as '1143', harks back to the era when Portugal was established as a kingdom. Its leader, Mario Machado, is serving time for racial discrimination and related offenses. In a previous operation, police apprehended suspected neo-Nazis linked to illegal militia activities.

The arrests come amid rising unease over hate speech and violence targeting immigrants in Portugal. The far-right Chega party, now a significant political force, underscores the nation's shifting political landscape following decades of authoritarian rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

