Portugal's Far-Right Crackdown: Neo-Nazi Group Dismantled

In a sweeping operation, Portuguese authorities detained 37 individuals allegedly affiliated with an ultra-right group charged with hate crimes. The police mobilized 300 officers for the crackdown, which exposed weapons caches and neo-Nazi materials.

The group, known as '1143', harks back to the era when Portugal was established as a kingdom. Its leader, Mario Machado, is serving time for racial discrimination and related offenses. In a previous operation, police apprehended suspected neo-Nazis linked to illegal militia activities.

The arrests come amid rising unease over hate speech and violence targeting immigrants in Portugal. The far-right Chega party, now a significant political force, underscores the nation's shifting political landscape following decades of authoritarian rule.

