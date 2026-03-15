French Local Elections: A Litmus Test for Far-Right Gains

French voters headed to the polls on Sunday to elect their mayors, in an election closely observed as a measure of the far-right National Rally's strength and mainstream parties' resilience ahead of next year's presidential election. Voting commenced at 8 a.m. and finishes at 8 p.m., with preliminary results expected soon after.

In major French cities like Marseille, the election offers the far-right a potential foothold, as the National Rally hopes to demonstrate growing popularity. In a significant development, RN candidate Franck Allisio is neck-and-neck with incumbent Socialist Mayor Benoit Payan, hinting at a possible political shift.

Security remains voters' top concern according to opinion polls, aligning with the RN's law-and-order stance. The RN's aspiration to win in key areas like Toulon and Menton marks a substantial challenge to the political status quo, a scenario that could profoundly affect future electoral alliances and strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)