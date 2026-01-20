Extradition Drama: Former Burkina Faso Leader Faces Justice

In a significant development in West African politics, authorities in Togo have extradited Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, the former leader of Burkina Faso, back to his homeland. The military government in Burkina Faso sought his extradition on serious charges, including criminal embezzlement and incitement to commit crimes.

Since his political ousting in 2022, Damiba had resided in Togo. However, his return to Burkina Faso follows assurances that he would not face the death penalty. His arrest on January 16 linked him to an alleged coup plot foiled by the current regime.

The extradition underscores ongoing unrest in West Africa, marked by a succession of military coups, as governments wrestle with security challenges in the Sahel region. Burkina Faso is among several nations experiencing political turmoil and distancing from regional cooperative bodies like ECOWAS.

