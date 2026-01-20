BJP Strategizes Ahead of Key Local Elections

The BJP has announced significant appointments ahead of the crucial local elections in Chandigarh and Telangana, a move seen as a strategic push to bolster the party's influence in these regions.

Nitin Nabin, the newly elected BJP chief, has appointed Vinod Tawde as the observer for the Chandigarh mayoral election scheduled for January 29. Tawde, who serves as the party's national general secretary, is expected to bring his expertise to the competitive political landscape of Chandigarh.

Simultaneously, Ashish Shelar, a Maharashtra government minister, has been designated as the in-charge for the Telangana civic body elections. The party's focus on Telangana's municipal and corporation polls is further emphasized by the appointment of Rajasthan BJP president Ashok Parnami and Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma as co-incharges, underscoring its commitment to making inroads into Congress-dominated territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)