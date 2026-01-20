Europe's Strength Challenge: Tusk Takes a Stand

On Tuesday, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk cautioned against the dangers of appeasement, urging Europe to demonstrate strength and confidence. His remarks, delivered via the social media platform X, avoided direct references to any nations.

Tusk highlighted that appeasement leads only to humiliation and fails to yield any constructive outcomes, stressing the urgent need for European assertiveness in the current geopolitical climate.

These statements emerge as the transatlantic strain intensifies over the U.S. President Donald Trump's ambition to purchase Greenland, a move opposed by Denmark, their NATO ally, and potentially linked to increased tariffs on European countries resisting the acquisition.

