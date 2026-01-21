Left Menu

United Europe: Standing Firm Against Trump's Greenland Gambit

European leaders are uniting to counter President Trump's bid to acquire Greenland, highlighting their stance at the World Economic Forum. Amid threats of U.S. tariffs, the EU seeks independence and growth, while Ukrainian President Zelenskiy demands U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine at the Davos meeting.

In response to President Trump's audacious move to acquire Greenland, European leaders are presenting a unified front during the World Economic Forum in Davos. French President Macron criticized the need for an anti-coercion instrument against the U.S., denouncing Trump's approach as undermining global stability.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the urgency for Europe to seize the opportunity to assert independence amid seismic global shifts. Swedish Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch underscored the EU's need to strengthen its resolve, suggesting that past flattery towards Trump has proven ineffective.

The looming threat of U.S. tariffs on European imports has prompted urgent discussions among EU leaders to devise potential retaliation strategies. Simultaneously, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy seeks U.S. security assurances for Ukraine, demanding effective meetings at Davos to address post-war prosperity plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

