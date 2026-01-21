Grand Jury Subpoenas Stir Political Tensions in Minnesota

The U.S. Department of Justice has heightened political tensions in Minnesota by serving grand jury subpoenas to key government offices, including those of Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

This legal move comes amidst ongoing protests and heightened immigration enforcement in the state. An investigation has been opened into alleged conspiracies aimed at obstruction of federal immigration operations.

Both Walz and Frey, along with other Democratic politicians, view the actions as politically motivated, intended to intimidate and distract. Walz and Frey publicly criticized what they see as partisan tactics by the Trump administration, stating their commitment to community safety and local governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)