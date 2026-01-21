Trump Eyes Role for Machado in Venezuelan Politics

President Donald Trump has signaled a potential collaboration with Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado in an unspecified role within her country. Trump's comments came after Machado's meeting with the president last week, during which she presented her Nobel Peace Prize.

This development signals a noticeable change in Trump's approach to Machado, having previously cast doubts on her popularity and leadership capabilities. The shift follows the recent detention of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces.

Further accentuating this diplomatic turn, Trump expressed newfound affection for Venezuela, acknowledging positive cooperation with its interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, after Machado's party reportedly secured a significant electoral victory.

