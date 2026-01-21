Trump Eyes Role for Machado in Venezuelan Politics
President Donald Trump expressed interest in involving Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado in her country's political processes. He did not specify her potential role but emphasized his desire to work with her. This marks a shift in Trump's stance toward Machado, who recently claimed electoral success.
President Donald Trump has signaled a potential collaboration with Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado in an unspecified role within her country. Trump's comments came after Machado's meeting with the president last week, during which she presented her Nobel Peace Prize.
This development signals a noticeable change in Trump's approach to Machado, having previously cast doubts on her popularity and leadership capabilities. The shift follows the recent detention of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces.
Further accentuating this diplomatic turn, Trump expressed newfound affection for Venezuela, acknowledging positive cooperation with its interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, after Machado's party reportedly secured a significant electoral victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
