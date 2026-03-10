Nicolas Ghesquière's Folklore-Inspired Fashion Triumph at Paris Fashion Week

Nicolas Ghesquière, the creative force behind Louis Vuitton womenswear, dazzled audiences at Paris Fashion Week with his fall/winter collection. Drawing from folklore and travel, the lineup included shaggy coats, furry hats, and frilled ensembles, captivating viewers at the Louvre's Cour Carrée for the grand finale of the fashion spectacle.

Against a striking backdrop of jagged green shapes, models marched the runway, some adorned with handbags-laden branches or massive wicker baskets. Ghesquière articulated a vision of clothes that transport wearers across the globe, rooted in universal folklore and collective imagery.

This celebrated event, graced by celebrities such as Zendaya and Felix, showcased the enduring influence of Ghesquière, who has steered the brand since 2013. With remarkable creativity, this collection pays homage to the timeless stories and cultural narratives that resonate worldwide.

