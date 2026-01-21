Air Force One Experiences Electrical Issue as Trump Heads to Davos

President Donald Trump experienced an unexpected delay en route to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, due to a minor electrical issue on his Air Force One flight. The initial journey required a change of aircraft at Joint Base Andrews after the Boeing 747 landed safely.

Shortly after midnight local time on Wednesday, Trump continued his journey to Davos aboard a smaller Boeing 757. These aircraft-related incidents involving the U.S. president or vice president are rare, though they have occurred in the past.

Notably, a similar incident occurred in 2011 when Air Force One aborted a landing due to bad weather while carrying President Barack Obama, and in 2012, Air Force Two encountered birds while transporting then-Vice President Joe Biden in California. Both situations resolved without injury.

