Air Force One Experiences Electrical Issue as Trump Heads to Davos

President Donald Trump's trip to Davos was briefly delayed when his Air Force One flight experienced a minor electrical issue. After landing safely at Joint Base Andrews, Trump switched to a smaller aircraft to continue his journey. Such incidents are unusual but not unprecedented for U.S. presidential flights.

Updated: 21-01-2026 10:58 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 10:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump experienced an unexpected delay en route to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, due to a minor electrical issue on his Air Force One flight. The initial journey required a change of aircraft at Joint Base Andrews after the Boeing 747 landed safely.

Shortly after midnight local time on Wednesday, Trump continued his journey to Davos aboard a smaller Boeing 757. These aircraft-related incidents involving the U.S. president or vice president are rare, though they have occurred in the past.

Notably, a similar incident occurred in 2011 when Air Force One aborted a landing due to bad weather while carrying President Barack Obama, and in 2012, Air Force Two encountered birds while transporting then-Vice President Joe Biden in California. Both situations resolved without injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

