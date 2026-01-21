Air Force One Experiences Electrical Issue as Trump Heads to Davos
President Donald Trump's trip to Davos was briefly delayed when his Air Force One flight experienced a minor electrical issue. After landing safely at Joint Base Andrews, Trump switched to a smaller aircraft to continue his journey. Such incidents are unusual but not unprecedented for U.S. presidential flights.
President Donald Trump experienced an unexpected delay en route to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, due to a minor electrical issue on his Air Force One flight. The initial journey required a change of aircraft at Joint Base Andrews after the Boeing 747 landed safely.
Shortly after midnight local time on Wednesday, Trump continued his journey to Davos aboard a smaller Boeing 757. These aircraft-related incidents involving the U.S. president or vice president are rare, though they have occurred in the past.
Notably, a similar incident occurred in 2011 when Air Force One aborted a landing due to bad weather while carrying President Barack Obama, and in 2012, Air Force Two encountered birds while transporting then-Vice President Joe Biden in California. Both situations resolved without injury.
(With inputs from agencies.)
