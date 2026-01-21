AIADMK Stalwart Vaithilingam Joins DMK Amid Political Buzz

In a significant political move, former AIADMK Minister R Vaithilingam formally joined the ruling DMK on Wednesday. He was welcomed into the party in the presence of DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin at Anna Arivalayam.

Vaithilingam, known as a staunch supporter of expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, presented a shawl to Stalin, marking his induction into the DMK. The ceremony was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and senior DMK leaders such as K N Nehru and TKS Elangovan.

The political circles had been rife with speculation about Vaithilingam's switch, especially after he reportedly resigned as a legislator from Orathanad. His entry into DMK, accompanied by his supporters, underscores a shift in Tamil Nadu's political landscape following his expulsion from AIADMK in 2022.

