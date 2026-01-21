Left Menu

Minister Saji Cherian Withdraws Controversial Remarks Amid Political Uproar in Kerala

Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian withdraws a controversial statement amid backlash from Congress-led UDF. He claims his remarks were misinterpreted as communal, stating they caused him regret. Cherian emphasizes his lifelong commitment to secularism and understanding of the pain the controversy caused.

In the face of mounting criticism, Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian has retracted his recent comments, which drew ire from the Congress-led UDF. The minister stated on Wednesday that his words had been misrepresented and misconstrued as antagonistic toward a specific community.

This response comes as opposition parties heightened their assault on Cherian and the Left government following his remarks linked to the electoral victories in Kasaragod Municipality and Malappuram. The Congress and its allies suggested that Cherian's statements targeted Muslim League candidates' successes in the recent local body elections.

Cherian, a CPI(M) leader with over four decades in public service, articulated his distress over the tarnishing of his secular reputation. Despite retracting his statements, Cherian remains committed to his secular values and decries the portrayal of his actions as communal.

