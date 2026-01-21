Dollar Rebounds Amid Global Currency Fluctuations and Geopolitical Tensions

The dollar rebounded from recent lows against the euro and Swiss franc on Wednesday as market attention turned to President Donald Trump's upcoming speech at Davos. Recent tariff threats have unsettled markets, leading to a significant selloff in American assets and bolstering the dollar's rise.

Further complicating matters, the 'Greenland or Bust' narrative has emerged, driven by speculations of NATO joint administration of Greenland, indicating potential dissolution of U.S. geopolitical primacy. French President Emmanuel Macron has advocated for the EU's Anti-Coercion Instrument, signaling readiness for substantial trade actions.

Meanwhile, the Japanese yen faced pressure due to rising government bond yields amidst political changes, while the Chinese yuan saw adjustments in anticipation of People's Bank of China's policy decisions. These global dynamics contribute to ongoing currency fluctuations.