Erdogan's Call for Kurdish Disarmament in Northern Syria
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan demands Kurdish forces in northern Syria disarm and dissolve to prevent further conflict. This follows Damascus' ultimatum for integration and a tentative ceasefire between Damascus and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces after swift government advances.
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has called for Kurdish forces in northern Syria to disarm and disband immediately to reach a peaceful resolution, highlighting the urgency of preventing further conflict. Erdogan's remarks came after Damascus issued a four-day ultimatum for these groups to agree on integrating into the central state.
Addressing lawmakers from his ruling AK Party, Erdogan expressed support for the recent ceasefire agreement between Damascus and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. This development follows rapid territorial gains by the Syrian government in recent days, signaling the changing dynamics on the ground.
The situation remains tense as regional powers navigate the complexities of the Syrian conflict. Erdogan's statement underscores Turkey's vested interests in the region and the delicate balance of power among local and international stakeholders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Erdogan
- Syria
- Kurdish
- ceasefire
- disarmament
- Damascus
- conflict
- AK Party
- northern Syria
- Turkey
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Breaches Escalate Gaza Conflict as Trump Peace Plan Stalls
International Suspects Arrested for Aiding Ukrainian Conflict
Erdogan's Call for Kurdish Disarmament: A Bid for Peace
Rising Tensions: Iran-U.S. Conflict Escalates Amid Protests
Damascus Ready to Take Control: U.S. Envoy's Announcement