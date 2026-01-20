Left Menu

Damascus Ready to Take Control: U.S. Envoy's Announcement

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack announced that Damascus is prepared to assume security duties in Syria. This includes managing Islamic State detention centers. He emphasized the opportunity for Kurds in Syria during the post-Assad transition, under the new government led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

On Tuesday, U.S. envoy Tom Barrack declared that Damascus is ready and capable of taking over security responsibilities in Syria. This includes the management of Islamic State detention centers and camps.

According to Barrack, significant opportunities await the Kurds in Syria as they navigate the post-Assad transition. These developments hinge on the leadership of President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The envoy's comments underscore a shift in regional dynamics as the new Syrian government seeks to stabilize and reinforce its authority over key areas.

