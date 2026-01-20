Damascus Ready to Take Control: U.S. Envoy's Announcement

On Tuesday, U.S. envoy Tom Barrack declared that Damascus is ready and capable of taking over security responsibilities in Syria. This includes the management of Islamic State detention centers and camps.

According to Barrack, significant opportunities await the Kurds in Syria as they navigate the post-Assad transition. These developments hinge on the leadership of President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The envoy's comments underscore a shift in regional dynamics as the new Syrian government seeks to stabilize and reinforce its authority over key areas.

