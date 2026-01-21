International Suspects Arrested for Aiding Ukrainian Conflict

In a significant move, German federal prosecutors announced the arrest of two individuals—a Russian and a German national—in the Brandenburg region. The duo is accused of aiding pro-Russian militia groups, actively supporting the 'People's Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk,' designated as terrorist organizations.

The arrests come after investigations revealed organized efforts by the suspects to deliver essential supplies, including medical products and drones, to eastern Ukraine. Financial records show one suspect transferred over 14,000 euros, while the other made trips to the Donbass region for direct engagement and coordination.

The ongoing legal proceedings underline the serious international implications of this case as it underscores the involvement of foreign elements in the protracted conflict in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)