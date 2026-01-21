Left Menu

Egypt Joins Trump's Global Peace Initiative

Egypt has accepted U.S. President Donald Trump's invitation to join the 'Board of Peace', a global initiative originally aimed at resolving the Gaza conflict, with the aim of addressing conflicts worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 21-01-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 15:45 IST
On Wednesday, Egypt accepted an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to participate in the 'Board of Peace', according to a statement from its foreign ministry.

This initiative was initially focused on ending the conflict in Gaza, but Trump announced its broader ambition to tackle global disputes.

The Board of Peace represents a significant step in international collaboration for conflict resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

