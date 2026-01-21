Egypt Joins Trump's Global Peace Initiative
Egypt has accepted U.S. President Donald Trump's invitation to join the 'Board of Peace', a global initiative originally aimed at resolving the Gaza conflict, with the aim of addressing conflicts worldwide.
On Wednesday, Egypt accepted an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to participate in the 'Board of Peace', according to a statement from its foreign ministry.
This initiative was initially focused on ending the conflict in Gaza, but Trump announced its broader ambition to tackle global disputes.
The Board of Peace represents a significant step in international collaboration for conflict resolution.
