Thrilling Battles at BNP Paribas Open: Sabalenka and Medvedev Shine

Aryna Sabalenka triumphed over Victoria Mboko with a 7-6(0) 6-4 victory in the BNP Paribas Open quarterfinals, maintaining her quest for a first title at Indian Wells. The top-ranked player in women's tennis showcased resilience in seizing her victory.

On the men's side, Daniil Medvedev and other key players advanced, with Medvedev's contentious win over Jack Draper sparking discussions. An unusual gesture by Draper led to a pivotal point reversal, allowing Medvedev to capitalize and secure his place in the semifinals.

Elsewhere, Jannic Sinner and Alexander Zverev made impressive strides, adding to the tournament's exciting narrative. Elina Svitolina's hard-fought victory over Iga Swiatek further enriched the day's drama, setting the stage for electrifying semifinal matchups ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)