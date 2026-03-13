Left Menu

Thrilling Battles at BNP Paribas Open: Sabalenka and Medvedev Shine

Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open by defeating Victoria Mboko, while Daniil Medvedev moved past Jack Draper into the men's semifinals after a controversial point. Notable performances also came from Jannic Sinner, Alexander Zverev, and Elina Svitolina, marking a day of intense tennis action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indianwells | Updated: 13-03-2026 09:33 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 09:33 IST
Thrilling Battles at BNP Paribas Open: Sabalenka and Medvedev Shine

Aryna Sabalenka triumphed over Victoria Mboko with a 7-6(0) 6-4 victory in the BNP Paribas Open quarterfinals, maintaining her quest for a first title at Indian Wells. The top-ranked player in women's tennis showcased resilience in seizing her victory.

On the men's side, Daniil Medvedev and other key players advanced, with Medvedev's contentious win over Jack Draper sparking discussions. An unusual gesture by Draper led to a pivotal point reversal, allowing Medvedev to capitalize and secure his place in the semifinals.

Elsewhere, Jannic Sinner and Alexander Zverev made impressive strides, adding to the tournament's exciting narrative. Elina Svitolina's hard-fought victory over Iga Swiatek further enriched the day's drama, setting the stage for electrifying semifinal matchups ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026