Conflict Grounds Al-Sadd Coach – Mancini Misses Crucial Match

Roberto Mancini, coach of Al-Sadd, is unable to return to Qatar due to regional conflict and will miss the upcoming game against Umm Salal. Currently abroad for family reasons, flight disruptions have delayed his return. An assistant will manage team duties in his absence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 13-03-2026 09:30 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 09:30 IST
Roberto Mancini
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Roberto Mancini, the head coach of Al-Sadd, is unable to make his way back to Qatar owing to regional unrest, as confirmed by the club on Thursday. This situation will prevent him from overseeing the team in their upcoming fixture against Umm Salal.

Mancini had been out of the country on family business and was scheduled to return after the AFC Champions League Elite match, which was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. However, the recent escalations have led to significant flight restrictions, hindering his return.

The club assured that an assistant coach will temporarily take charge of first-team responsibilities. Meanwhile, club officials are making efforts to coordinate Mancini's return as early as possible amid continued disruptions to commercial travel.

