Crash on Ice: Johannes Klaebo's Hospital Check After Collision

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, the Norwegian cross-country skiing sensation, was taken to a hospital for precautionary medical evaluations after a crash on the snow. The incident occurred during a World Cup race, involving US skier Ben Ogden, where Klaebo hit his head in a fall.

The accident took place in the semifinal heat of the men's sprint in Drammen. Ogden lost his balance and collided with Klaebo, causing the Olympic champion to fall backward. Norwegian team doctor Ove Feragen assured that Klaebo wasn't seriously injured and that hospital tests were necessary following the head impact.

Klaebo, who recently secured six gold medals at the Milan Cortina Winter Games, has set a new benchmark with 11 career golds in Winter Olympics history.