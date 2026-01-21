Left Menu

China's Firm Stance on UN-Centered Multilateralism

China expressed reservations about joining President Trump's proposed Board of Peace for Gaza unless it's under UN auspices. Emphasizing its commitment to multilateralism and the international system centered on the UN, China declined to confirm participation in the Board, awaiting further developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:16 IST
In a recent development, China has expressed hesitation over joining President Trump's Board of Peace for Gaza unless it operates under the United Nations. China reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to multilateralism, emphasizing the importance of the UN at the heart of the international system.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun emphasized China's stance at a press briefing, highlighting the nation's dedication to maintaining the international order based on international law and the UN Charter's principles and purposes. Trump's suggestion that the Board might replace the UN raised concerns in Beijing.

While the US invited China to participate in the Board of Peace, China has withheld confirmation about its involvement, with the Foreign Ministry indicating that their position on international law and multilateralism remains unchanged. The Chinese spokesperson did not elaborate on Trump's planned signing ceremony in Davos.

