Citadel CEO Ken Griffin Criticizes Trump's Tariff Impact on Inflation
Ken Griffin, CEO of Citadel, attributed higher U.S. inflation to tariffs imposed by President Trump. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Griffin emphasized the disruption of trade relationships due to these tariffs and warned about the inflation risks from Trump's monetary policies.
Ken Griffin, CEO of Citadel, spoke out on Wednesday against the inﬂuence of President Donald Trump's tariffs on the U.S. economy, citing them as a catalyst for heightened inﬂation rates. His comments came during a session at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Griffin outlined how these tariffs have disrupted long-established trading partnerships, contributing to increased inﬂation. 'I think that we have seen higher inﬂation due to the tariffs,' Griffin remarked, emphasizing the economic impact of these policies.
Additionally, Griffin expressed concerns over Trump's encouragement of the Federal Reserve's easy money policies, warning of their potential to elevate inﬂationary risks and unsettle the political landscape for Trump and his party.
(With inputs from agencies.)
