Trump Claims Victory in South Asia Diplomacy: The Broker of Peace?

In a speech at the World Economic Forum, U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his self-proclaimed role in averting a war between India and Pakistan, attributing his efforts to the ceasing of hostilities.

Trump's address also touched on Greenland's strategic value, rejecting claims of interest in its natural resources, and criticized various global actors including Europe and NATO.

Despite Trump's assertions, India maintains that the ceasefire with Pakistan was independently negotiated without third-party involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)