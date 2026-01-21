Left Menu

Trump Claims Victory in South Asia Diplomacy: The Broker of Peace?

In a bold statement at the World Economic Forum, President Donald Trump asserted he halted the India-Pakistan conflict and emphasized the strategic significance of Greenland. Trump's address stirred controversy as he criticized Europe, NATO, and past U.S. presidents. India, however, denies any external mediation in its ceasefire agreement with Pakistan.

In a speech at the World Economic Forum, U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his self-proclaimed role in averting a war between India and Pakistan, attributing his efforts to the ceasing of hostilities.

Trump's address also touched on Greenland's strategic value, rejecting claims of interest in its natural resources, and criticized various global actors including Europe and NATO.

Despite Trump's assertions, India maintains that the ceasefire with Pakistan was independently negotiated without third-party involvement.

