Rupture Revealed: Tensions Flare at Davos

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for his comments about a 'rupture' in the international system. Trump emphasized Canada's dependence on the U.S., while Carney advocated for new global alliances without directly naming Trump.

Updated: 21-01-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:54 IST
Donald Trump

During a keynote speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Donald Trump issued a stern rebuke to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Carney's remarks on international shifts drew applause, reflecting tensions in the rules-based global order that Trump addressed.

Trump underscored Canada's reliance on the United States in his address. Delivered in Switzerland, he highlighted issues such as acquiring Greenland and managing relations with Venezuela and the Federal Reserve. Carney's call for new alliances was significant amid Washington's evasive approach.

Carney's statement on economic strategies and global 'rupture' avoided direct criticism of Trump or the U.S., yet underlined significant geopolitical shifts. Trump's previous threats regarding Canada and Greenland accompanied an AI-generated image of an annexed map of these regions, intensifying dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

