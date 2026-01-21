High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Polish Leaders Convene

U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in high-stakes diplomacy as he met with Polish President Karol Nawrocki on Wednesday. This meeting followed his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to a statement from the White House.

In addition to discussions with the Polish leader, President Trump had a schedule packed with meetings involving the leaders of Switzerland, Egypt, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

Furthermore, it was announced that Trump was set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday, underscoring the depth and breadth of his diplomatic engagements during the forum.