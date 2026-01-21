Deepti Tripathi's Political Journey Hits a Snag Amid Threat Calls

In a significant turn of events, Deepti Tripathi, the spouse of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) chairman, postponed her planned inauguration into the Haryana BJP fold due to alleged threats from the banned Babbar Khalsa International group.

Deepti, known for her consistent social work over the years, had scheduled to join BJP at their party office in Panchkula. The move, supported by the district president Ajay Mittal and Kalka MLA Shakti Rana Sharma, was considered contentious amidst ongoing regional water disputes.

Standing before the media, Deepti expressed her admiration for BJP's policies as her motivation but admitted the threats forced her hand. Meanwhile, the backdrop remains fraught with tension over water allocations between Punjab and Haryana, a situation heading towards the Punjab and Haryana High Court for resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)