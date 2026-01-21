Global Dynamics: Trump's Board of Peace Invitations
Several countries have responded to US President Donald Trump's invitations to join a Board of Peace, aimed initially at overseeing a Gaza ceasefire. The board's scope may expand, with Trump inviting dozens of nations to participate. Some European countries have declined, while many remain undecided.
- Country:
- Israel
US President Donald Trump has extended invitations to numerous nations to join a newly formed Board of Peace, initially envisioned to supervise a Gaza ceasefire plan. In an ambitious move, the White House now positions the board as a future global conflict mediator.
While a White House official mentions that around 30 countries are expected to participate, the administration has invited about 50. However, reactions have been mixed, with several European countries declining and many others yet to respond.
The Associated Press provided a list of nations that have agreed to join. These include Argentina, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey. Meanwhile, countries like France and Sweden have decided not to participate, at least for now.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
California Governor Denied Davos Speaking Slot Amid White House Controversy
Trump's Controversial White House Speech: Immigration, Mugshots, and the Nobel Prize
Israel objects to the White House's announcement of leaders who will play a role in overseeing next steps in Gaza, reports AP.
US-Greenland Tensions: Tariff Threats and International Relations
Israeli Criticism Over White House's Gaza Leadership Committee