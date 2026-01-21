Left Menu

Global Dynamics: Trump's Board of Peace Invitations

Several countries have responded to US President Donald Trump's invitations to join a Board of Peace, aimed initially at overseeing a Gaza ceasefire. The board's scope may expand, with Trump inviting dozens of nations to participate. Some European countries have declined, while many remain undecided.

US President Donald Trump has extended invitations to numerous nations to join a newly formed Board of Peace, initially envisioned to supervise a Gaza ceasefire plan. In an ambitious move, the White House now positions the board as a future global conflict mediator.

While a White House official mentions that around 30 countries are expected to participate, the administration has invited about 50. However, reactions have been mixed, with several European countries declining and many others yet to respond.

The Associated Press provided a list of nations that have agreed to join. These include Argentina, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey. Meanwhile, countries like France and Sweden have decided not to participate, at least for now.

