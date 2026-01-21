Protest in Latur: Unconventional Demonstration Makes Waves
A man protested outside former Maharashtra minister Sanjay Bansode's office by urinating, angered over his father's denied Zilla Parishad poll ticket. The incident, shared on social media, highlighted dissatisfaction with the NCP's candidate selection process for the upcoming February elections in Maharashtra.
- Country:
- India
In an unusual protest in Latur district, a man expressed his anger over political candidate selections by urinating outside the office of former Maharashtra minister and NCP MLA Sanjay Bansode. The incident, centering around the forthcoming Zilla Parishad polls, quickly gained attention online.
The protest emerged after Madhukar Ekurkekar, a veteran social and political worker, was denied a ticket by the NCP, prompting his son, Nitin Ekurkekar, to resort to this drastic measure. Despite the controversy, the video of the protest was initially shared on social media before being deleted.
Supporters argue that Madhukar's grassroots contributions were overlooked in a contentious decision-making process. The situation underscores growing frustration with candidate selections as the February 5 elections approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rival NCP Factions Unite for Pune Zilla Parishad Elections
NCP Faces Setback in BMC Elections: Leadership Concerns Arise
After drubbing, Ajit Pawar meets newly-elected NCP corporators in Pune
Unite for Victory: NCP Factions Join Forces for Zilla Parishad Elections
Bombay High Court Freezes NCP's Political 'Globe-Trotting' in Ambernath