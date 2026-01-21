Left Menu

Protest in Latur: Unconventional Demonstration Makes Waves

A man protested outside former Maharashtra minister Sanjay Bansode's office by urinating, angered over his father's denied Zilla Parishad poll ticket. The incident, shared on social media, highlighted dissatisfaction with the NCP's candidate selection process for the upcoming February elections in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 21-01-2026 23:59 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 23:59 IST
Protest in Latur: Unconventional Demonstration Makes Waves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unusual protest in Latur district, a man expressed his anger over political candidate selections by urinating outside the office of former Maharashtra minister and NCP MLA Sanjay Bansode. The incident, centering around the forthcoming Zilla Parishad polls, quickly gained attention online.

The protest emerged after Madhukar Ekurkekar, a veteran social and political worker, was denied a ticket by the NCP, prompting his son, Nitin Ekurkekar, to resort to this drastic measure. Despite the controversy, the video of the protest was initially shared on social media before being deleted.

Supporters argue that Madhukar's grassroots contributions were overlooked in a contentious decision-making process. The situation underscores growing frustration with candidate selections as the February 5 elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Soars on Greenland Framework and Tariff Victory

Wall Street Soars on Greenland Framework and Tariff Victory

 Global
2
MSD and CEPI Join Forces to Enhance Ebola Vaccine

MSD and CEPI Join Forces to Enhance Ebola Vaccine

 Global
3
Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

 Global
4
Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026