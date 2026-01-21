Protest in Latur: Unconventional Demonstration Makes Waves

In an unusual protest in Latur district, a man expressed his anger over political candidate selections by urinating outside the office of former Maharashtra minister and NCP MLA Sanjay Bansode. The incident, centering around the forthcoming Zilla Parishad polls, quickly gained attention online.

The protest emerged after Madhukar Ekurkekar, a veteran social and political worker, was denied a ticket by the NCP, prompting his son, Nitin Ekurkekar, to resort to this drastic measure. Despite the controversy, the video of the protest was initially shared on social media before being deleted.

Supporters argue that Madhukar's grassroots contributions were overlooked in a contentious decision-making process. The situation underscores growing frustration with candidate selections as the February 5 elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)