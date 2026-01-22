Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

President Donald Trump is on the brink of appointing a new chair for the Federal Reserve. In an interview with CNBC at Davos, Trump suggested that White House adviser Kevin Hassett will likely remain in his current position.

Trump mentioned three candidates, praising Rick Rieder from BlackRock and including Fed Governor Christopher Waller and former Governor Kevin Warsh as potential picks. Trump criticized current Chair Jerome Powell for delaying interest rate cuts and questioned his leadership.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated a decision was near. Trump drew comparisons to past Chair Alan Greenspan and criticized the current market's reaction to economic growth. Powell faced opposition following a criminal probe by the Trump administration, with Trump forecasting a difficult journey if Powell stays on.

