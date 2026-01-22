Left Menu

Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

President Donald Trump is close to selecting a new Federal Reserve chair. He showed a preference for keeping Kevin Hassett as a White House economic adviser. Candidates include Rick Rieder, Christopher Waller, and Kevin Warsh. Trump criticized current Chair Jerome Powell for his leadership and handling of interest rates.

22-01-2026
President Donald Trump is on the brink of appointing a new chair for the Federal Reserve. In an interview with CNBC at Davos, Trump suggested that White House adviser Kevin Hassett will likely remain in his current position.

Trump mentioned three candidates, praising Rick Rieder from BlackRock and including Fed Governor Christopher Waller and former Governor Kevin Warsh as potential picks. Trump criticized current Chair Jerome Powell for delaying interest rate cuts and questioned his leadership.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated a decision was near. Trump drew comparisons to past Chair Alan Greenspan and criticized the current market's reaction to economic growth. Powell faced opposition following a criminal probe by the Trump administration, with Trump forecasting a difficult journey if Powell stays on.

