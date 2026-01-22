Left Menu

Greenland Gridlock: International Drama Unfolds

The geopolitical tensions rose as Donald Trump expressed interest in acquiring Greenland, unsettling Denmark and affecting NATO's unity. Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed its importance and criticized Denmark's historical treatment of Greenland. Putin contrasted past territorial sales, citing Denmark-USA and Russia-USA transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-01-2026 04:21 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 04:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tensions within NATO heightened as US President Donald Trump's interest in purchasing Greenland created unease in Denmark. While this stirred international discussion, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed indifference towards the issue.

During a Security Council meeting, Putin remarked, "What happens to Greenland is none of our business," distancing Moscow from the unfolding diplomatic drama.

Putin criticized Denmark's historical treatment of Greenland, comparing it to past territorial sales such as Denmark selling the Virgin Islands to the US and Russia selling Alaska. However, he emphasized that these historical actions don't currently concern Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

