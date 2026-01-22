Greenland Gridlock: International Drama Unfolds

Tensions within NATO heightened as US President Donald Trump's interest in purchasing Greenland created unease in Denmark. While this stirred international discussion, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed indifference towards the issue.

During a Security Council meeting, Putin remarked, "What happens to Greenland is none of our business," distancing Moscow from the unfolding diplomatic drama.

Putin criticized Denmark's historical treatment of Greenland, comparing it to past territorial sales such as Denmark selling the Virgin Islands to the US and Russia selling Alaska. However, he emphasized that these historical actions don't currently concern Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)