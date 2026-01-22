Operation Catch of the Day Sparks Controversy in Maine

The Trump administration has launched 'Operation Catch of the Day' in Maine, focusing on refugee communities such as Somalis, as confirmed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday. This move has sparked controversy and resistance from state officials and local immigrant communities.

Over 100 immigration agents have descended upon the state, targeting refugees, although many arrested have no criminal charges. Maine Governor Janet Mills criticized the enforcement tactics as unwelcome, especially as she prepares for a Senate run amid upcoming elections. The operation has exacerbated fears and unease among residents.

Public support for Trump's immigration policies is waning, as reflected in recent polls, with federal agents clashing with protesters in several cities. Tensions escalated after a fatal shooting in Minneapolis linked to an ICE agent. In Lewiston, Mayor Carl Sheline condemned ICE for methods he described as terrorizing and inhumane.