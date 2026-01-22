Operation Catch of the Day Sparks Controversy in Maine
The Trump administration has initiated 'Operation Catch of the Day' in Maine, targeting refugee communities, including Somalis. The aggressive enforcement has drawn criticism, notably from Maine Governor Janet Mills, who decries the tactics as unwelcome. Tensions have increased as public support for these measures declines.
The Trump administration has launched 'Operation Catch of the Day' in Maine, focusing on refugee communities such as Somalis, as confirmed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday. This move has sparked controversy and resistance from state officials and local immigrant communities.
Over 100 immigration agents have descended upon the state, targeting refugees, although many arrested have no criminal charges. Maine Governor Janet Mills criticized the enforcement tactics as unwelcome, especially as she prepares for a Senate run amid upcoming elections. The operation has exacerbated fears and unease among residents.
Public support for Trump's immigration policies is waning, as reflected in recent polls, with federal agents clashing with protesters in several cities. Tensions escalated after a fatal shooting in Minneapolis linked to an ICE agent. In Lewiston, Mayor Carl Sheline condemned ICE for methods he described as terrorizing and inhumane.
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- immigration
- enforcement
- Maine
- Somalis
- refugees
- Mills
- Senate
- ICE
- Lewiston
ALSO READ
You are supposed to make money with energy, not lose it; people were losing money when windmills came up on their land: Trump.
Windmills kill birds, destroy landscapes; stupid people buy them: US President Donald Trump at WEF annual meet in Davos.
China makes all windmills, but I can't see any there; they sell them to stupid people in Europe and make fortunes: Trump at WEF.
I assure refugees like Matuas who took shelter in India due to religious persecution need not worry: Modi at Malda rally.